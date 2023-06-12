LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday scheduled lane restrictions on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound from Exit 194 (Clarks Summit) to Exit 206 (Glenwood/Lenoxville) in Lackawanna County.

PennDOT says the work, scheduled for this week causing these restrictions, will be to accommodate milling and base repair.

According to PennDOT, work will take place daily from Monday, June 12 until Friday, July 28, starting at 7:00 a.m., and ending at 6:00 p.m.

PennDOT also issued a reminder to drivers entering a work zone to drive at the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid distractions.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.com.