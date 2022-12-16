EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has lifted Tier 1 speed restrictions for certain vehicles that had been implemented during Thursdays snow storm in northeastern PA.

PennDOT announced Friday morning it has lifted its 45 mph speed restriction and commercial vehicle right lane only restriction as of 5:00 a.m. of the following interstates:

Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties; and

Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

Speed limits remain at 45 mph for all vehicles, and commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane until further notice on the following roadways:

Interstate 80, east of I-81 in Luzerne County;

Interstate 81, north of I-80 in Luzerne County; and

Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne counties.

For all latest road conditions visit 511PA.com.