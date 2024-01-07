EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Just three hours after removing speed restrictions throughout our area, PennDOT has announced they are reinstating speed restrictions across several counties.

Officials say PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane only on Interstate 80, Interstate 81, Interstate 84, and Interstate 380 in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

This is due to the severity of the storm authorities say.

PennDOT states that they will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

For updates on traffic conditions during the storm check 511PA.com.