SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a berm paving project beginning Tuesday that may cause traffic delays in South Williamsport.

PennDOT says UGI will begin paving the berm in both directions of Route 15 near the Little League Museum and south towards Montogomery and Pike Counties, on Tuesday, April 11, continuing through Thursday, April 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

Drivers are advised they may experience lane restrictions in the area the work is being done under flagging conditions and they are urged to be alert and drive safely.

Those being the wheel can always check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or by calling 511.