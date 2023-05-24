EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend quickly approaching from May 26 through May 29, Pennsylvania Turnpike officials expect more than 2.1 million drivers will take Interstate 476 (I-476) to get to their holiday destination.

According to Turnpike Officials, 2023’s projections show a 3.8 percent increase in traffic from 2022 stats and pre-pandemic holiday numbers.

“The Memorial Day Holiday informally kicks off the summer travel season and we anticipate increased traffic up from last year`s traffic volumes during the same period. We appreciate the excitement of our travelers as they get away for the long weekend. But we also ask them to prepare for their travel, focus on the roadway and take stops when needed to rest and refresh. With more congested roadways and ever-increasing incidents of distracted driving, even a moment of distraction can have devastating consequences,” said Mark Compton, PA Turnpike CEO.

I-476 will have an increased number of police and safety teams throughout the roadway to ensure travelers get safely to their holiday destinations. That means responding to visitors in need of assistance, as well as, taking action against illegal or unsafe behaviors.

“With Memorial Day weekend upon us and a surge in holiday traffic anticipated, we echo the reminder to motorists of the importance of safe driving habits. Obeying the posted speed limits, allowing sufficient distance between other vehicles and a general respect for other motorists will ensure everyone reaches their destination safely,” explained Corporal Joe May of PSP-Troop T.

Drivers should take note of the traffic breakdown for the next four days, starting Friday, which is expected to be the heaviest travel day:

Friday, May 26 – 680,000 vehicles

Saturday, May 27 – 510,000 vehicles

Sunday, May 28 – 475,000 vehicles

Monday, May 29 – 495,000 vehicles

Those traveling west on Sunday should know about the Run for the Wall Veteran`s Organization is hosting a 300-vehicle motorcade to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, DC.

Officials say part of their journey goes through the PA Turnpike Sunday afternoon. The motorcade will stop at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, and then travel west from Exit 110 (The Somerset Interchange) starting at around 3:10 p.m.

The motorcycle motorcade is planning a fueling stop at the New Stanton Service Plaza, milepost 77, prior to exiting at the New Stanton Interchange, milepost 75, and continuing onto Route 70 West. Traffic could be slower in this area from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11. Drivers can also check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.

Travelers can also call the Pennsylvania Turnpike Customer Assistance Center at 1-800-331-3414, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.