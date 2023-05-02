EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT has announced the Pennsylvania Turnpike Ramp will be closed May 1-5.

According to PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has started a milling and paving operation on the northbound ramps of Allentown Service Plaza from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting May 1 until May 5.

The release states, the Allentown Service Plaza is on I-476 northbound and southbound at milepost 55.9 in Leigh County and those who are traveling northbound should look for alternative options for fuel, food, and restroom, however, those traveling southbound will not be impacted by the ramp closures.

There will be changeable message signs along the road to provide information about the closures and the work schedule is subject to change due to weather, says PennDOT.

For more information on road closures check out 511PA.com.