LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there was a lane restriction on I-81 southbound beginning at mile marker 202.

The restriction was caused due to an overturned box truck on the interstate. No further information on the accident is available at this time.

PennDOT announced that both lanes reopened at around 10:34 a.m. on Wednesday.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.