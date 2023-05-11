LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 (I-81) on Saturday due to scheduled work on an overhead sign.

PennDOT says there will be a lane restriction on I-81 southbound on Saturday, May 13, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., beginning at Exit 187 (Mount Pocono/Milford) to Exit 185 (President Joseph. Biden Expressway) in Lackawanna County to remove a damaged catwalk structure from an overhead sign.

According to PennDOT, those behind the wheel should do the following when encountering a work zone:

Drive the posted speed limit;

turn on your headlights;

pay close attention to signs and flaggers;

avoid all distractions.

In high-traffic locations, PennDOT advises everyone to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.