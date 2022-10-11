LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is currently in the final stages of “oil and chipping” State Route 1010, known locally as “The Back Road”, through Swoyersville Borough, West Wyoming Borough, and Exeter Borough in Luzerne County.

According to PennDOT, they will be applying a seal coating to preserve the life of the road surface and ensure it can keep water out and bring friction back to the road surface.

The process consists of sweeping the roadway of debris and then the road with oil and fine stone on top. Crews then apply a “fog seal” and paint lines on the roadway.

Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalshick spoke with residents in the area who voiced their displeasure with the current state of the road last week.

PennDOT says the construction will be done on Friday, October 14, excluding any weather, mechanical, or operational delays.

Work will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

PennDOT advised drivers to be cautious of the area and plan for an alternate route while traveling the area.