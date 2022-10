PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lane restrictions have been planned for both directions of Interstate 81 in Pittston Township.

PennDOT says they will be restricting one lane of traffic on I-81 north and south on October 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a bridge inspection. The restriction will begin at mile marker 175.

For up-to-date statuses on road conditions, visit 511pa.com.