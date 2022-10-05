EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced they will be closing 37.4 miles of Route 476 for an upcoming construction project in Lehigh and Carbon counties.

Officials say Route 476, the Northeast Extension of the Turnpike, will be closed from Exit 95 to Exit 56, from Friday, October 14 until Monday, October 17 for a bridge replacement project in Lehigh County.

The map below shows the area that will be closed and the recommended detour for travelers.

Detours will take drivers approximately 65 miles compared to the normal 37.4 miles.

For the southbound detour, follow these directions from the PTC:

Exit at Pocono Exit #95 and take Interstate 80 East to State Route 33 South (25.5 miles).

Follow State Route 33 South to U.S. Route 22 West (23.6 miles).

Follow U.S. Route 22 West and reenter I-476 South at Lehigh Valley Interchange Exit #56 (15.8 miles).

For northbound traffic, follow these directions from the PTC:

Exit at Lehigh Valley Exit #56 and take U.S. Route 22 East to State Route 33 North (16.5 miles).

Follow State Route 33 North to Interstate 80 West (24.5 miles).

Follow Interstate 80 West and reenter I-476 at Pocono Interchange Exit #95 (25.1 miles).

For more information on the project visit the PA Turnpike’s website.