MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multiple-vehicle crash closed off a section of Interstate 80 East Friday afternoon, causing a major traffic backup.

Both lanes are closed on I-80 Eastbound between Exit 307 (Park Ave) and 308 (East Stroudbrug) due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

A tractor-trailer can be seen blocking both lanes of the roadway. An estimated time of when the lanes will reopen is unknown.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.