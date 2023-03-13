WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a multi-vehicle crash, PennDOT announced Interstate 80 westbound is back open early Tuesday morning.

Interstate 80 westbound was closed in Luzerne County at mile marker 267.4 due to a crash late Monday night at about 10:30 p.m., PennDOT said.

According to PennDOT, an orange detour was in place for all vehicles for several hours.

PennDOT announced the road had reopened to traffic just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers can check the road conditions and closures on 511PA.com.