SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lane restriction was put in place after a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 81 northbound Tuesday morning.

According to PennDOT, the lane restriction began at mile marker 182 in Scranton.

It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries related to the crash. The number of vehicles involved was not disclosed.

PennDOT says the road fully reopened around 10:00 a.m.

Drivers can stay up to date with the latest road conditions by checking 511PA.