LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, a road in Lycoming County is shut down to a crash causing alternative routes.

A car crash has closed Route 2029 (Northway Road) between Harvey Road in Loyalstock Township and Pleasant Hill Road in Eldred Township.

PennDOT says that for the time being, drivers should use a detour using Harvey Road and Pleasant Hill Road.

PennDOT expects the roads to be closed for several hours. No further information about the crash is available at this time.

To learn more about road conditions, visit 511PA.