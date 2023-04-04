File image of Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City during heavy rains.

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The eastbound lanes of Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City will be closed from April 4-6 to rectify an ongoing flooding issue.

Dickson City Police Department announced from April 4 through April 6, the eastbound lanes of Commerce Boulevard near Taco Bell will be closed for a new drainage pipe tied into the drainage system.

Police say to plan your route accordingly and expect delays and coned traffic patterns until the work is completed.

For more traffic updates check out 511PA.com