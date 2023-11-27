LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 (I-81) this week.

PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions on I-81 northbound and southbound from Exit 191 A (Dickson City) to Exit 191 B (Scranton Expressway) in Lackawanna County for cable services.

Officials say crews will from Wednesday, November 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

PennDOT urges drivers when encountering a work zone, to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.