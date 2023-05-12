EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday, there will be lane restrictions in various parts of Interstate 81 (I-81) for repair work and side dozing of guide rails.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on I-81 northbound and southbound from Exit 206 (Glenwood/Lenoxville) to Exit 230 (Great Bend/Susquehanna) in Susquehanna County for guide rail repair. Crews will begin working on Monday, May 15, and continue through Friday, May 19 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., officials say.

PennDOT says there will also be a lane restriction on I-81 southbound beginning at Exit 165 (Mountain Top/Wilkes-Barre) to Exit 164 (Nanticoke) in Luzerne County for side dozing. Work will take place on Monday, May 15 through Wednesday, May 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both travel lanes to the merge point and take turns merging into the open highway.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.