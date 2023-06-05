LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 southbound in Lackawanna County on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on I-81 southbound starting at Exit 194 (Clarks Summit) to Exit 190 (Dickson City/Main Avenue) in Lackawanna County to perform bridge deck repair.

PennDOT officials say the repair work will take place on Monday, June 5, and Tuesday, June 6, from 8:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Officials advise those behind the wheel to do the following when near a work zone:

please drive the posted speed limit,

turn on your headlights,

pay close attention to signs and flaggers,

avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.