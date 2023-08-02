LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday there are scheduled lane restrictions on Interstate 81 (I-81) North and South for Thursday, August 3.

PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 northbound from Exit 184 (River Street) to Exit 185 (President Biden Expressway) and southbound from Exit 184 (Moosic Street) to 182B (Davis Street) in Lackawanna County for bridge inspection.

Crews will be performing work tomorrow, Thursday, August 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Officials urge those behind the wheel to please drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.