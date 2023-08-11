LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday, scheduled lane restrictions in Luzerne County.

PennDOT officials say, there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 North between Exit 143 (Hazleton) and Exit 164 (South Cross Valley Expressway/Nanticoke) in Luzerne County for concrete patching work that starts Friday, August 11, and will continue daily from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. until November.

According to PennDOT, there will also be lane restrictions on Route 309 from the City of Wilkes-Barre to Kingston Borough to perform bridge inspections on the Susquehanna River Bridge.

Officials say the lane restriction will be on Route 309 northbound beginning Monday, August 14, through Friday, August, 18, as well as Route 309 southbound from Monday, August 21, to August 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

PennDOT urges travelers when encountering a work zone to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlines and pay close attention to signs and flaggers.

Drivers can check road conditions on all major roadways by visiting PA511 online or calling 511.