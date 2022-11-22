TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised drivers Tuesday of lane restrictions on two major roadways, due to a maintenance project.

According to PennDOT, on Tuesday, November 22, PennDOT maintenance crews will be patching up the road on I-80 westbound, near MM 212, and on the on-ramp for Interstate 180 eastbound.

PennDOT says drivers should expect lane restrictions and a narrow ramp lane in the area until around 1:00 p.m.

Those driving through the work zone should be cautious and alert, watch for lane changes, slow-moving vehicles, and possible delays in travel time, PennDOT advises.

Drivers can always check up-to-date road conditions online at 511PA or by calling 5-1-1.