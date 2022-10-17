NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a lane restriction on Interstate 81 on both north and southbound lanes Monday.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on I-81 north and southbound between mile markers 163 to 166 in Nanticoke, Luzerne County tonight through Thursday, October 20th

The lane restriction will start from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. to perform bridge work.

Work is weather dependent. PennDOT says if necessary, work will continue through Friday morning.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.