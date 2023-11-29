DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 84 this week.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on I-84 eastbound and westbound in Dunmore, Lackawanna County to perform the stage 5 traffic switch for the Twin Bridges/Route 435 Project.

PennDOT officials announced on Monday that the Route 435 road closure was postponed from November 28 to November 30.

Crews will work from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 30 and PennDOT says travelers should expect significant delays and take an alternate route if possible.

Officials urge those behind the wheel, when encountering a work zone, to please drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.