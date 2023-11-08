DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 84 (I-84) eastbound and westbound in Dunmore, Lackawanna County.

According to PennDOT, I-84 will have lane restrictions in the eastbound and westbound directions to perform the stage 4 traffic switch for the Twin Bridges Project.

Officials say PennDOT crews will be working from 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8 until 6:00 a.m. Thursday, November 9.

PennDOT urges travelers when encountering a work zone to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or call 511.