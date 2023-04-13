LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions on two major roadways in Lackawanna County on Friday.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 84 westbound between Exit 1 (Tigue Street) and Exit 8 (Mount Cobb) as well as SR 435 northbound (Ramp B) to perform bridge deck repairs.

PennDOT officials say crews will be working on Friday, April 14, between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.