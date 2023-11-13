LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 (I-81) North and South this week for repairs.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on I-81 northbound and southbound from Exit 180 (Moosic) to Exit 194 (Clarks Summit) in Lackawanna County for guide rail repair.

PennDOT officials say work will take place Wednesday, November 15, through Friday, November 17, from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Officials urge travelers when encountering a work zone, to please drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.