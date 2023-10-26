EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced lane restrictions on Interstate 81 on Thursday.

PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions on I-81 northbound from Exit 178 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport/Avoca) to Exit 180 (Moosic) in Lackawanna County for sign structure inspections.

Officials say work will occur Thursday, October 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Travelers are reminded when encountering a work zone, to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.