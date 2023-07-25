LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 (I-81) north and southbound in Luzerne County beginning Wednesday.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on I-81 northbound and southbound between Exit 138 (McAdoo/Tamaqua) and Exit 143 (Hazleton) in Luzerne County for a pipe slope installation.

PennDOT officials say work will start Wednesday, July 26, and last until Friday, August 4, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.