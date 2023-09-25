LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday there are scheduled lane restrictions on Interstate 81 (I-81) in the northbound and southbound directions.

PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions on I-81 in both the north and southbound lanes from Exit 164 (Nanticoke) to Exit 180 (Moosic) in Luzerne County, due to crash damage repairs and road repairs.

Scheduled work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 25, and last through Thursday, October 12, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

PennDOT officials remind travelers that when encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, and pay close attention to signs and flaggers.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or by calling 511.