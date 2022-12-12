LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 in both directions in Luzerne County.

PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions on I-81 northbound and southbound from Exit 164 (Nanticoke) to Exit 180 (Moosic), to make guide rail repairs.

According to PennDOT officials, work will begin at 5:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 a.m., on Monday, December 12 until Friday, December 16.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions at 511PA online or by calling 511.