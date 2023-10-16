EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 (I-81) in both directions in Luzerne and Susquehanna Counties.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on I-81 North and South from Exit 165 (Mountain Top/Wilkes-Barre) to Exit 168 (Highland Park Boulevard/Wilkes-Barre) in Luzerne County for bridge inspection.

Officials say work will take place in Luzerne County on Monday, October 16, through Thursday, October 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

PennDOT says there will also be lane restrictions on I-81 North and South from Exit 206 (Glenwood/Lenoxville) to Exit 223 (New Milford/Lakeside) in Susquehanna County for guide rail repair.

Officials say work will take place in Susquehanna County Monday, October 16, through Friday, October 20, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

PennDOT urges travelers when encountering a work zone, to please drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.