LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday there will be lane restrictions in both directions of Interstate 81 (I-81) beginning Tuesday.

According to PennDOT, beginning Tuesday, April 11, there will be lane restrictions on I-81, daily, in both the northbound and southbound directions between Exit 194 (Clarks Summit) and Exit 206 (Glenwood/Lenoxville) to perform milling and paving work starting at 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

PennDOT officials say the work is expected to last through autumn 2023, so those behind the wheel should remember when encountering a work zone, to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

In areas of high traffic, PennDOT advises drivers to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can up to date road conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA or calling 511.