LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 (I-81) in Lackawanna County on Monday.

According to PennDOT, on Monday, May 8, between 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., there will be a lane restriction on I-81 northbound beginning at Exit 190 (Dickson City/Main Avenue) to Exit 191B (North Scranton Expressway) in Lackawanna County for bridge joint repair.

PennDOT reminds those behind the wheel urges those behind the wheel to be cautious when encountering a work zone please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.