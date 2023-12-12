EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 80 (I-80) in both directions this week.

According to PennDOT, lane restrictions on I-80 will be eastbound and westbound from Exit 262 (Mountain Top/ Hazleton) to Exit 273 (White Haven/Freeland) in Luzerne County for utility work.

PennDOT says work will occur Wednesday, December 13, and Thursday, December 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check on major roadway conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.