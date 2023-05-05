LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 80 (I-80) in Luzerne County on Monday and Tuesday.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on Monday, May 8, and Tuesday, May 9, on Interstate 80 in both the westbound and eastbound directions between Exit 242 (Mainville/Mifflinville) and Exit 256 (Conyngham/Nescopeck) in Luzerne County, for sealing and mastic pouring.

PennDOT officials say crews will be working on Monday and Tuesday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

PennDOT added that In high-traffic locations, those behind the wheel are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.