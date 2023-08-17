EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday scheduled lane restrictions on Interstate 80 (I-80) in both directions.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on I-80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 256 (Conyngham/Nescopeck) and Exit 241 (Lime Ridge/Berwick) in Luzerne County for deck repairs.

Official’s work will start Monday, August 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will be completed on Wednesday, August 23.

PennDOT urges travelers when encountering a work zone, to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or by calling 511.