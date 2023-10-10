LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday, that there are upcoming lane restrictions on Interstate 80 (I-80) eastbound.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on I-80 eastbound from Exit 262 (Hazelton/Mountain Top) to Exit 273 (White Haven/Freeland) in Luzerne County for crack sealing.

PennDOT officials say work will happen from Thursday, October 12, through Monday, October 16, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Officials urge travelers when encountering a work zone, to please drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.