LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday there will be lane restrictions in Lackawanna County.

PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 380 (I-380) northbound between Exit 20 (Daleville/Moscow) and Exit 24 (Milford/Interstate 84 interchange) in Lackawanna County.

Officials say work will start Monday, August 21, through Thursday, August 24, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

PennDOT urges travelers to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, can be found on PennDOT’s website.