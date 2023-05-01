LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is alerting drivers about lane restrictions on Interstate 80 this week in Luzerne County.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions in the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate between exit 242 (Mainville/Mifflinville) and exit 256 (Nescopeck/Conyngham) in order for crews to pour mastic for joint sealing work.

The work is scheduled to take place Monday, May 1 through Wednesday, May 3 between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

For the latest road conditions, drivers can visit 511pa.com.