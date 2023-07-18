DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday there would be lane restrictions on Interstate 84 (I-84) in Lackawanna County.

PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions on I-84 Westbound from Exit 24 (Milford) on Interstate 380 to Exit 1 (Tigue Street) in Lackawanna County for bridge inspection.

Crews will be working, Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

PennDOT officials urge those behind the wheel to please drive the posted spped limit when encountering a work zone.

Drivers can check up to date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.