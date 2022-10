SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some patchwork on Interstate 81 south has caused some disruptions near Scranton.

PennDOT officials say there is a lane restriction in place Wednesday while crews work on patching and cutting sections of I-81.

According to 511pa.com, traffic is stop-and-go near Scranton as crews work between .4 miles north of Exit 185, the President Biden Expressway, and .7 miles south of Exit 184, Moosic Street.

Traffic could be seen backed up north into Dunmore.