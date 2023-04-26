EYEWITNESS TRAFFIC (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has issued a warning that there will be lane restrictions across Interstate 81 starting Wednesday that may cause traffic during commutes.

According to PennDOT, during the day a lane restriction will be placed on I-81 northbound due to patching and sealing work, starting at exit 182 (Montage Mountain Road/Davis Street) to exit 186 (Dunmore/Drinker Street) in Lackawanna County.

Work on I-81 northbound will be taking place on Wednesday between the hours of 8:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

There will also be a lane restriction on I-81 southbound starting at exit 159 (Nuangola) to exit 155 (Dorrance) in Luzerne County to perform concrete slab repairs.

Work on I-81 southbound will begin on Wednesday, April 26, and continue through Friday, April 28 between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Then during the evening hours lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 81 north and southbound between exit 194 (Clarks Summit) to exit 188 (Dunmore/Throop) in Lackawanna County to perform bridge cleanings.

Work will take place from Wednesday, April 26, 2023, through Sunday, April 30, 2023, between the hours of 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

PennDOT reminds drivers to travel at the posted speed limit, be sure to have their headlights turned on, and pay close attention to signs and flaggers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.