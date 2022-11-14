LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 this week in Lackawanna County.

According to PennDOT, due to concrete deck patching work, there will be a lane restriction on I-81 northbound from Exit 191B (the North Scranton Expressway) to Exit 194 (Clarks Summit) in Lackawanna County.

Crews will be working on Tuesday, November 15, and Wednesday, November 16 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Work will be completed at these times depending on the weather, PennDOT says.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions at 511PA.