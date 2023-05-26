HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reminds drivers of a lane restriction that will begin next week on Interstate 80 westbound.

According to PennDOT approximately 1,000 feet of the shoulder will be restricted near mile marker 235, which is approximately 1.5 miles west of Exit 236 (Bloomsburg / Lightstreet / Route 487), in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, for an embankment stabilization project.

PennDOT said on Tuesday, May 30 at 6:00 a.m., the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., will begin work on an embankment stabilization project.

There will be traffic impacts on the following roadways:

Interstate 80 westbound right (driving) lane to be restricted

Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp from Route 487 (Lightstreet) will be closed

Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp from Route 487 (Lightstreet) will be closed Route 487 to Interstate 80 westbound Detour

Route 487 northbound traffic to Interstate 80 westbound will use Route 487 to Bloomsburg,

Route 42 to Interstate 80 westbound (Red Detour).

Route 487 southbound traffic to Interstate 80 westbound will use an alternate route.

Work will be performed 24 hours a day. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co. is the prime contractor for this emergency embankment stabilization project. Work includes driving steel piles for embankment protection near Fishing Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed by July 2023, weather permitting.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions on 511PA online or by calling 511.