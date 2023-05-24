LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday there will be a lane restriction on Route 8024 between Interstate 81 and Interstate 84 on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on Route 8024 from I-81 northbound to I-84 eastbound in Dunmore for thermoplastic interstate shield installation on Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May 25, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

PennDOT officials ask those behind the wheel to follow these steps when encountering a work zone:

Drive the posted speed limit;

Turn on their headlights;

Pay close attention to signs and flaggers;

Avoid all distractions.

In high-traffic locations, Drivers are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Travelers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.