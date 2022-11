EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a lane restriction on Interstate 81 for Thursday near the Butler Township exit.

According to PennDOT officials, there is a lane restriction on I-81 northbound beginning at mile marker 149 in Butler Township, Luzerne County.

The estimated time for reopening the lane is 2:00 p.m.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.