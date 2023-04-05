LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday, Interstate 81 is closed in both directions at the Stroudsburg/Bloomsburg Exit due to a lane restriction and an overturned tractor-trailer.

PennDOT says there is a lane restriction on I-81 in the northbound starting at Exit 151 (Stroudsburg/Bloomsburg) in Luzerne County for bridge patching all-day Wednesday.

I-81 is also closed in the southbound direction beginning at Exit 151B (Stroudsburg/Bloomsburg) due to an overturned tractor-trailer in Luzerne County.

According to PennDOT officials, Interstate 81 in both directions is expected to open back up around 8:00 p.m.

Drivers can always check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or by calling 511.