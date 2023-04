SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound due to bridge damage.

On Thursday, PennDOT placed a lane restriction on I-81N in Susquehanna County at mile marker 206 to repair reported bridge damage.

The lane restriction is anticipated to be lifted on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Courtesy of 511.com

Drivers can check for current road conditions online on 511PA.com.