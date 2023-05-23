LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound in Lackawanna County this week.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on I-81 northbound from Exit 185 (President Biden Expressway) to Exit 187 (Mount Pocono/Milford) in Lackawanna County for thermoplastic interstate shield installation.

Work will take place on Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

PennDOT reminds those being the wheel to do the following when encountering a work zone, drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, drivers are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.